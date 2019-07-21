Enjoyed Reading Rayudu’s Timely Tweet on Non-selection: MSK Prasad

Chief selector MSK Prasad said that he found former India batsman Ambati Rayudu’s tweet on him not being selected for the World Cup squad a funny one.
“Ambati Rayudu’s tweet was lovely. I enjoyed it. That was sarcasm. That was really good. It was a timely tweet,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.
Rayudu had been publicly declared as India’s number 4 batsman for the foreseeable future by skipper Virat Kohli a few months before the World Cup.
However, a dip in form for both India and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) eventually saw Rayudu dropped, with Prasad backing Vijay Shankar to fill in the number 4 slot.
"We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4," he had said.
This had prompted Rayudu to go on Twitter and take a not-so-subtle jab at Prasad. “Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup,” he tweeted.
Prasad also added that Rayudu was in their plans before he announced his retirement from all formats of the game.
"There were certain programmes to see Ambati Rayudu comes into the setup. We (Selection Committee) don't have anything against a particular player"
"When Rayudu was picked for ODIs on the basis of his T20 performance, there was criticism, but we had some thoughts about him.
“When he failed the fitness test, we put him for a fitness program. Due to certain combinations, he wasn't picked, it doesn't make Selection Committee biased.”
