Enjoyed Stint as India Head Coach, But I Know End Could've Been Better: Anil Kumble

Three years down the line, Kumble admitted that while he enjoyed his stint as the head coach, the ‘end could have been better’.

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
Enjoyed Stint as India Head Coach, But I Know End Could've Been Better: Anil Kumble

When former India captain Anil Kumble stepped down as head coach of the Virat Kohli-led team in 2017, it caused a massive furor.

Kumble, considered to be one of India’s biggest match-winners, had said that the captain did not take kindly to his coaching methods.

Kumble called his relationship with the skipper “untenable”.

The acrimonious exit of Kumble as India’s cricket coach occurred after his one-year term ended with a defeat to Pakistan in the 50-over Champions Trophy in June 2017, prompting a fallout with Kohli.

Absolute legend

Three years down the line, Kumble admitted that while he enjoyed his stint as the head coach, the ‘end could have been better’.

“I was very happy that I took up that role [India coach]. It was great, the one year I spent with the Indian team was really fantastic,” Kumble told Pommie Mbangwa on an Instagram live session.

“Having been with great performers and again being a part of the Indian dressing room is a great feeling.

“We did really well in that one year period. I was really happy that there were some contributions made and there are no regrets. I was happy moving on from there as well. I know the end could have been better but then that’s fine.”

“As a coach, you realise, when it’s time to move on, it’s the coach who needs to move on. I was really happy I played a significant role in that one year.”

After resigning as India head coach in 2017, Kumble went back coaching again at Kings XI Punjab.

He also held mentorship roles at Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

