'Enjoying my Batting, Just Expressing Myself': Player of the Series Suryakumar 'Really Happy' with Himself

Team India on Tuesday pocketed the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and the final game was affected by rain in Napier. The Men in Blue were chasing 161 and were 75 for 4 in 9 over when heavy showers forced the players to vacate the field. The dampness didn’t allow the players to return and resume the game but since India have reached the DLS par score, the official decided to end the face-off in a tie. Since the visitors have won the Mount Maunganui face-off, they took the 3-match series 1-0.

In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Player of the Series for his terrific batting performance in two games. He scored just 13 in the final T20I but had slammed an unbeaten 111 in the previous game which India won by 65 runs. He ended the series as the top-scorer with 124 runs in 2 matches.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Napier - Highlights

While receiving the award, Suryakumar said he is enjoying this phase of his cricketing career. He added that he’s loving to go out there and express himself without any baggage on his back.

“Really happy with the way things have gone till now, would have loved a full game here but as Siraj said the weather is not in our hands. The pressure is always there and at the same time, I’m enjoying my batting, just going there and expressing myself. Not carrying any baggage out there. The intent and approach will remain the same. We can just go out and express ourselves, would have loved a full game, but that’s fine,” said Suryakumar at the post-match show.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) produced sensational bowling performances and scalped four wickets each to bowl out Black Caps for 160 despite fighting half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ: 3rd T20I Ends in a Tie After Rain Interruption, India Win Series 1-0

Black Caps were in a comfortable position with Conway (59 off 49) and Phillips (54 off 33) going strong but as soon as that partnership was broken it was a procession as both Siraj and Arshdeep had excellent outings with the ball, especially at death overs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here