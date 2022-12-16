'Ensuring the Opportunity isn’t Missed': Cricket Fraternity Lauds Shubman Gill for His Maiden Test Hundred

Young opener Shubman Gill notched up his maiden Test century on Friday, 2 years after making his debut in Australia. He notched up the milestone with a boundary in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. The Punjab batter couldn’t contribute with the bat in the first innings, scoring just 20 runs off 40 deliveries. But he bounced back stronger on day 3 with a magnificent hundred which is also the first by any player in the ongoing series.

Gill reached his fifty in the second session after India bowled out Bangladesh for 150, taking a 239-run lead. Post tea break, the opening batter reached into his 90s with a six against Liton Das and got to his maiden hundred off 147 deliveries.

The likes of Rahul, Virat Kohli, and others present in the dressing room gave a standing ovation to the youngster. People from the cricket fraternity also lauded Gill’s rollicking hundred, congratulating the youngster on social media.

At work so I Can’t watch. Message me if or when Shubman Gill gets there.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 16, 2022

When the opportunities are few and far between that’s how you make it count. Congratulations on maiden Test ton @ShubmanGill #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/FV8A4uZdHW— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 16, 2022

✨ Shubman Gill ✨91 (Gabba) 110 (Chattogram) pic.twitter.com/Ephc1PZDvJ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 16, 2022

The bridge is crossed, the three figure mark finally reached in the #Gill style. First for Shubman Gill. Start the count, more to come from here now… #TestCricket #centurion @ShubmanGill #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/lRVnTy4Hg0— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) December 16, 2022

Well played Shubman Gill. First of many centuries to follow #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) December 16, 2022

Maiden Test Century for @ShubmanGill, congratulations! He’s made the most of these conditions and specially the situation, ensuring the opportunity isn’t missed. #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/2p5Wk4Tadx— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) December 16, 2022

Congratulations @ShubmanGill on your maiden test century I’m sure there are many more to come!! Well played champ!— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 16, 2022

Gill, who was inducted into the playing XI, shifted gears after getting his maiden Test hundred and started punishing the Bangladesh bowlers. He was dismissed for 110 as Mehidy Hussain Miraj got him caught by Mahmudul Hasan Joy at deep mid-wicket.

