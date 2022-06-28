Eoin Morgan Announces Retirement From International Cricket With Immediate Effect

2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. The England and Wales Cricket Board took to Twitter to share the news that Morgan has decided to bid adieu to international cricket with immediate effect but he will continue playing domestic cricket.

The southpaw has been going through a lean patch in recent times and has been under the scanner for his fitness issues this year.

The 35-year-old revolutionized England cricket and led them to the 2019 World Cup triumph — their first major global 50-overs title. He also took them to the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Dublin-born Morgan was twice out for nought during the recent ODI series in the Netherlands and withdrew from the third game with a groin issue.

Morgan is England’s all-time leading run-scorer in ODI and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively.

His tally of 225 ODI appearances and 115 in T20Is are also England records.

But Morgan had made just two fifties from his past 28 international innings across the two white-ball formats, a dip that helped convince him to retire.

“After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” said Morgan in an ECB statement.

“To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn’t been an easy decision.

“But I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point.”

Morgan thanked his family for their support during his cricketing career which started with the Ireland cricket team.

“From my start in the international arena with Ireland to winning the World Cup in 2019, I have never lost sight of how integral family support is to any international sportsperson. To my Mum and Dad, my wife, Tara, and our family around the world, thank you for your unconditional support throughout the good and more challenging times in my career. Without you all, this incredible journey would not have been possible,” he stated.

The 35-year-old further thanked his teammates and coaching staff who were part of his illustrious cricketing journey.

“I must also thank my teammates, coaches, supporters, and those behind the scenes who have made my career and any successes possible. I am hugely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way,” he added.

“I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement,” he said.

Morgan further confirmed that he will continue playing in domestic cricket and will London Spirit in The Hundred this year.

“To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I’m really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year,” he concluded.

