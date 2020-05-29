Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Eoin Morgan Being 'A Little Harsh', Alex Hales Should Be Recalled to England Side: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Alex Hales should be recalled to the white-ball side as he has been punished enough for his failed drugs test.

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
Eoin Morgan Being 'A Little Harsh', Alex Hales Should Be Recalled to England Side: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes opener Alex Hales should be recalled to the white-ball side as he has been punished enough for his failed drugs test.

Hales was a key part of England's white-ball side leading up to the 2019 World Cup but would be left out of the final squad due to the drug issues and subsequently missed out on the team lifting their maiden World Cup.

"He did the crime but he has served the time and missed out on a World Cup win and one of the great days at Lord's. Is that not enough of a price to pay," Hussain said on the Sky Cricket Show.

"I feel Eoin Morgan is pushing this a fraction. It can't be one rule for one and another for Alex Hales. I don't know how he wins back trust from the team without being allowed back in the team.

"How can he get back if they don't give him another chance? They are being a little harsh now."

Hussain further added that this shouldn't be taken lightly at all but that a year out of the team is punishment enough for what he did, adding that he would recommend Hales earn his spot back.

"It was drugs remember, so let's not take this lightly. I'm not playing it down in any way. The lad took drugs and he's rightly been hit hard.

"But just because you're not in the inner circle and may not be that well liked — and I don't know Alex Hales — do not have one principle for him and another for a popular lad.

"He's been out of the team for a year and has missed so much. I would have said, 'You've done your time, you're now available for selection again but I'm afraid because of what you did you are at the back of the queue. Now you have to wait your turn'.

"I'm not into this elite mateship, winning back trust sort of thing. Pick your best players when they are available. Alex Hales is a very talented young man."

