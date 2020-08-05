Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Eoin Morgan Breaks MS Dhoni's Record During Loss to Ireland in Final ODI

England skipper Eoin Morgan has broken M.S. Dhoni's record for most sixes as a captain in international cricket.

IANS |August 5, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Eoin Morgan Breaks MS Dhoni's Record During Loss to Ireland in Final ODI

England skipper Eoin Morgan has broken M.S. Dhoni's record for most sixes as a captain in international cricket. He achieved the feat during the third and final ODI against Ireland which England lost by seven wickets.

On Tuesday, Morgan scored an 84-ball 106 -- which included 15 fours and four sixes at the Ageas Bowl -- and helped England set a 329-run target which Ireland chased down with a ball to spare. With those four sixes, the left-handed batsman now has 328 international sixes to his name. As captain, he has hit 212 sixes and has gone past Dhoni's tally of 211.

While the former Indian skipper had taken 332 games to hit 211 sixes, Morgan went past Dhoni's tally in just 163 games. Ricky Ponting comes third on the list with 171 sixes as captain and is followed by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (170)

Also Read: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie Strike Hundreds as Ireland Stun England in Final ODI

Dhoni is, however, still ahead of Morgan in terms career sixes in all three formats combined. Dhoni has hit a total of 359 sixes while Morgan has 328 maximums to his name.

Overall, Chris Gayle holds the record for maximum sixes in international cricket. He has so far hit 534 sixes in 462 matches and is followed by Shahid Afridi (476), Rohit Sharma (423) and McCullum (398).

This win was Ireland's first ODI victory over England in England and their first against a major nation since the 2015 World Cup.

Earlier England captain Eoin Morgan, a former Ireland batsman, made 106 against his native country after being dropped by opposing skipper Balbirnie on 67.

Also Read: Eoin Morgan Lauds 'Dangerous' Paul Stirling after Ireland Upset England

But with England eyeing an impregnable total, they lost three wickets for 13 runs in declining from 190-3 to 203-6 before being dismissed for 328.

Ireland's victory, which rounded off the first ODI series since the coronavirus lockdown, also gave them 10 points in the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

cricketcricket newsEngland cricket teamEngland vs IrelandEngland vs Ireland 2020eoin morganIreland Cricket TeamMS Dhoni

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more