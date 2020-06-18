On This Day: Morgan Breaks Record For Most Sixes in an Innings in WC Clash Against Afghanistan

The 2019 World Cup was special in many ways. Not only England won it for the first time in history, but also produced some exceptional performances on the way.
Exactly a year back in Manchester, in the match against Afghanistan, Eoin Morgan ripped apart their bowling attack, and took England to their 15th 375+ score since 2015. Morgan was in devastating form, hammering 17 sixes and four boundaries in his 148 off 71 balls.
During his swashbuckling innings, Morgan broke the record for most sixes by a batsman in an innings - 17. The previous record was held by Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers - 16 sixes.
What is noteworthy is that Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's premier bowler was smashed for over 100 runs in his 10 overs.
Morgan primarily targeted the arc between long-on and long-off and repeatedly dispatched the length balls in between these areas with a few straight sixes. He was particularly severe on Rashid, who till date has never been hit for more than two sixes in his innings.
Mohammed Nabi (0/70 in 9 overs) also got a sound thrashing and so did Gulbadin Naib as Morgan and Root added 189 runs in 16.5 overs. In all, the English batsmen hit 25 sixes.
His innings helped England post 397 in their 50 overs. There were other notable performances too in the innings, with Joe Root scoring 88 off 82 and Jonny Bairstow making 90 off 99. Towards the end of the inninngs, Moeen Ali was severe on bowlers too and smashed 31 from 15 balls.
After this onslaught by the English, The Afghans were never in the contest and managed only 247 for 8 with Adil Rashid picking up 3 for 66 and Jofra Archer taking 3 for 52.
