Eoin Morgan Calls For Improved Fielding Standards After Wellington Defeat

After winning the World Cup earlier in the year, England’s fortunes in limited overs cricket has turned a corner and in a bad way. Eoin Morgan’s have found it tough to turn things around, and at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington against New Zealand it was a similar story as they were handed a 21-run loss by the hosts, who can now clinch the T20I series in the third T20.
According to Morgan things though would seemed better had they held their catches in Wellington.
"When you drop that amount of catches it's not a great reflection on the performance and the levels of fielding that we aspire to," Morgan said.
"There were a couple of catches that went in the sun which made it look a lot worse but as regards our standard catches, we expect more.”
"I think it's more of an attitude thing because there's such a short turnaround, the natural default of any player is to step back and not commit to a 50-50 chance or their mindset changes to go back in their shell. That's not what we want, we want guys continuing to attack the ball, find themselves in hot spots if they're good enough and if they drop catches, they drop catches. That's the nature of it," he added.
England have come to New Zealand having rested some of their main players and Morgan is hopeful that the likes of Saqib Mohammed and Pat Brown and the rest settle in fast.
"We have to make mistakes. If guys come in and smash it from the start and really find international cricket easy, I don't think that's a great opportunity given to guys. We want to see guys being pegged back and how they react from there. Chances will continue to come and opportunities will continue to come regardless of the result."
But Morgan had praise for Chris Jordan who returned with excellent figures of 3 for 23 and also cracked a quick-fire 36 to keep England's hopes alive for a while longer.
"He was exceptional. One of the reasons we combine these new guys with experienced players is to have them out on the field doing what they do. Having CJ out there with his experience and his execution is outstanding. He's one of the best," Morgan said.
