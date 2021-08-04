Eoin Morgan Confirms Participation in IPL in UAE, Jos Buttler Says He's Unlikely to Play

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed participation in the remainder of the IPL in UAE, while Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler said he is unlikely to play due to the birth of his second child. England’s players are now free to play in the IPL after their tour of Bangladesh was postponed.

“It’s a complete individual decision. I think it was a win-win either way. If we went to Bangladesh we’d play in conditions that are foreign to us. If some guys go to the IPL, they’ll play in similar conditions (to the World Cup) or for guys that need a rest, they take a rest. We’ve a lot of cricket to play between now and then," Morgan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“We’ve planned on the tour going ahead — that’s been part of our planning for a long time now — but equally, given the nature in which we now compete and live our lives, it’s not a bad thing for guys to either take time off or go to the IPL if they feel refreshed and have enough energy."

Jos Buttler told Sky Sports: “I don’t know, to be honest. My family life is due to change - we’ve got a second child due to be born in early September. So unless I want to get away from a few sleepless nights, I might have to be at home."

England have postponed their six-match cricket tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for September and October, until March 2023.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday it and the Bangladesh Cricket Board mutually decided to reschedule the tour, which includes three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s.

Although the statement gave no reason for the postponement, England media said a packed scheduled along with COVID-19-related quarantine protocols were behind the rescheduling. It also added that it would give England players an opportunity to resume playing for their Indian Premier League teams around the same time.

England’s top players are preparing for the first test against India at Trent Bridge which begins on Wednesday. The teams are set for a five-test series also including matches at Lord’s, Headingley and the Oval before concluding with a match at Old Trafford in Manchester from Sept. 10.

