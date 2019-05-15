Morgan Handed One-match Suspension for Slow Over Rate

Loading...
The suspension was handed out by Richie Richardson, member of the ICC Elite Panel of match referees. Even after accounting for time allowances, England were found to be two overs short of what they should have been.
According to Article 2.22.1 of the, ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 10% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the given time, with the captain fined double that amount.
Unfortunately for Morgan, the offence was his second minor-rate offence within the last 12 months, the first coming during an ODI against Windies at Barbados on February 22 for - once again - slow over rate. Hence the one match suspension as well.
Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow has been reprimanded for a Level 1 offence of the ICC Code of Conduct during the same match.
Bairstow was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the, ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.
One demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of Bairstow, for whom it was his first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.
In the 29th over of England’s innings, Bairstow struck the stumps with his bat after being dismissed.
He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, without the need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, and third umpire Chris Gaffaney laid the charges.
First Published: May 15, 2019, 6:08 PM IST