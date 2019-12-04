Eoin Morgan, Heather Knight Named London Spirit Captains in 'The Hundred'
England's 50-over World Cup-winning captains Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight will lead the London Spirit men's and women's team respectively in the inaugural edition of The Hundred scheduled to be held next year.
