Eoin Morgan & Jos Buttler Under Investigation by ECB for Mocking Indians

The ECB seems to have opened Pandora’s box ever since they started a crackdown on its players for posting offensive material online. Ollie Robinson, who had a fine debut against New Zealand recently, was the first to be at the receiving end, after he was suspended indefinitely, for posting offensive tweets.

ALSO READ – James Anderson’s 11-year-old ‘Lesbian’ Tweet Directed Towards Stuart Broad Lands Him in Trouble

After his comments went viral, the youngster has apologised for his remarks. Since then, in a matter of few days, new names have surfaced, who had put such offensive material online. Veteran pacer James Anderson finds himself at the centre of a controversy as his decade-old tweet directed towards Stuart Broad is in the news.

Anderson

But the buck does not stop here. Now, limited-overs skipper and his deputy — Eoin Morgan and Jost Buttler are caught in the controversy.

The duo are allegedly under investigation from the ECB, for mocking the Indians and their elocution of English. After batsman Alex Hales struck a ton, Buttler tweeted a congratulatory message for Hales and wrote, “much beauty batting you are on fire, sir.”

buttler

On the other hand, Morgan wrote in a tweet that Buttler is his favorite batsman.

Show the same every and suspend Eoin Morgan for that tweet. https://t.co/2lhsbiiRpK pic.twitter.com/I7m70SS2d5 — Master Wayne (@MasterWayne07) June 6, 2021

Earlier, Robinson had accepted his mistake and apologised for his unsavoury remarks. “On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public,” Robinson said in a statement. “I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist.

“I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combatting discrimination from our sport.”

This is stark contrast to what the English board preaches. Earlier, they had unveiled their training kit which bears slogans like ‘cricket is a game for everyone’ on the front and denouncing racism, sexism and religious intolerance on the back.

ALSO READ – Injury Blow for Kane Williamson Ahead of ICC World Test Championship Final Against India

“I don’t want something that happened eight years ago to diminish the efforts of my teammates and the ECB as they continue to build meaningful action with their comprehensive initiatives and efforts, which I fully endorse and support,” Robinson continued.

“I will continue to educate myself, look for advice and work with the support network that is available to me to learn more about getting better in this area. I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here