Eoin Morgan Lauds 'Dangerous' Paul Stirling after Ireland Upset England
England skipper Eoin Morgan said Paul Stirling is as dangerous an opener as there is in cricket after the Irishman smashed 142 off 128 balls to help his team to a remarkable upset of the world champions in the third onedayer on Tuesday.
