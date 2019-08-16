Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Eoin Morgan Mulls Stepping Down as England Captain Amid Injury Concerns

August 16, 2019
England World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan has hinted that he might step down as the white-ball captain owing to a back injury.

The southpaw had suffered a back spasm during the World Cup match against West Indies in Southampton.

"I need more time to think, that's the honest answer," Morgan told Test Match Special when asked if he would lead England into the T20 World Cup next year. "It's a big decision, a big commitment."

"Given the injury that I went through in the World Cup, I need time to get fully fit."

"I actually need the season to end pretty soon so I can have that time to physically get fit and guarantee that it's not an injury risk between this year and next, and then I'll be able to make a call on that."

Morgan also stressed on the fact that he wanted to lead the side in T20 World Cup, but didn’t want to let anyone down.

"When you lead, you have to lead from the front," he said. "And you have to be physically fit at the start, and then finding form is another thing.

"Hopefully, that works itself out."

"As captain, you take a little bit more on board than probably just being a player," he said.

Apart from that, a lot of English players have talked about the emotional comedown after nail-biting win over New Zealand in the final of the World Cup, that left the players mentally fatigued.

"The comedown from the high of that final is bound to tire guys out a little bit," he said.

