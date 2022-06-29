Eoin Morgan Names Two Players Who Would Succeed Him As England ODI Captain; Hint: Not Ben Stokes

With Eoin Morgan retiring from international cricket, all eyes are on one question: Who would then succeed the 35-year-old? Will it be Jos Buttler, the current vice-captain, or Ben Stokes the current Test captain? Or could ECB bring someone else in Moeen Ali?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Morgan was asked about the possible choice to which he named two prominent names.

“Thankfully, this is not the decision that I have to make. There are some obvious candidates: Jos Buttler being one of them and Moeen Ali being the other. There are some tremendous leaders in that group. Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes. Jos Buttler has been an unbelievable vice captain and when he stepped in, he was in charge. He not only commands respect with the bat, but also as a leader in the group. He commands tremendous respect,” Morgan said.

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Morgan led England to victory at the 2019 World Cup — their first major global 50-overs title — and took them to the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

But the 35-year-old batsman has been struggling with form and fitness issues this year.

Meanwhile speaking about his decision, Morgan said that he had realized that his time was up even as England took on Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Morgan said a “common answer” from former players he had spoken to about retirement was that he would “wake up and know”.

“That moment came for me in Amsterdam,” Morgan told Sky Sports when announcing his retirement at Lord’s, the scene of England’s World Cup triumph.

“I’ve just come to the end. I’m glad I was in a sound enough space to understand that feeling and be well aware of what it meant.”

Morgan is England’s all-time leading run-scorer in ODI and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively.

His tally of 225 ODI appearances and 115 in T20Is are also England records.

But Morgan has made just two fifties from his past 28 international innings across the two white-ball formats.

“The day it hit me, it was quite a sad day, reaching the end of such a special journey but in many ways since that day I’ve been incredibly proud and content with the decision and excited for English cricket going forward,” he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here