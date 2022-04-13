Eoin Morgan Not Fazed After Going Unsold In IPL Mega Auction, Says ‘Had Lovely Period At Home’

England cricketer Eoin Morgan is one of the most astute thinkers when it comes to white-ball cricket. He is also viewed as one of the renowned cricketers in the limited-overs format. Morgan led England to World Cup glory in the 2019 tournament. Fans are also well versed with his heroics both as a batter as well as a captain. But the cricketer was not picked by any IPL franchise for the ongoing season. In a chat with ESPNcricinfo, Morgan shared that he was not fazed by it, as he has always looked at IPL as a “win-win."

Last year, Morgan took Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the final, where the team fell short against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Surprisingly, the cricketer was not retained by KKR. And during the mega auction, no franchise showed interest in acquiring him.

“I looked at the IPL as a win-win, to be honest,” Morgan said, mentioning that being a part of the cash-rich league is an experience that he has used to his advantage over the years. The cricketer said that along the way, he has had some great memories and experiences.

The cricketer rarely spends the opening months of the season at home. When he went unsold at February’s IPL mega-auction, Morgan took a short break to be with his family. But now, he is back in action.

