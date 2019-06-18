England vs Afghanistan: Record-Breaking Morgan Scales New Heights by Smashing 17 Sixes

England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for the most number of sixes hit during an ODI innings, when he hit 17 sixes en route his score of 148 off 71 balls at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Morgan walked in to bat at number 4 with England at 164/2, and launched into the Afghanistan bowlers from the word go. Rashid Khan went for an economy rate of over 12, as he gave away 110 runs in his nine overs.
Morgan's tally surpassed the record of 16 previously shared by India's Rohit Sharma, South Africa's AB de Villiers and West Indies' Chris Gayle -- whose 16 sixes in his 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 was the previous record at a World Cup.
Morgan’s hundred was also the fourth quickest ton ever scored in a World Cup, behind AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Ireland’s Kevin O’ Brien, who reached his century in just fifty balls against England in the 2011 World Cup.
Morgan’s 148 came in just 71 deliveries, and also contained four fours – a handy bonus. While his seventeen sixes contributed heavily to England’s innings total of 25 sixes (which is also a world record for most number of sixes hit by a team in an ODI, his score also became the second highest by an England captain in World Cup matches.
The previous record was held by none other than Andrew Strauss, who hit 158 against India in Bengaluru during the 2011 World Cup.
And finally, Morgan also set a personal milestone, as the innings turned out to be his highest ODI career score. He surpassed the 124* he made against Ireland in Dublin, in 2013.
June 18, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Nephew-Uncle Zadran Duo Take to Field for Afghanistan
Cricketnext Staff | June 18, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
England vs Afghanistan: 'Hurricane' Morgan's Ton Leaves Twitter Gobsmacked
Cricketnext Staff | June 18, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: England's Roy Targets Australia Match For World Cup Return
