Eoin Morgan Set to Announce Retirement From International Cricket: Report

England ODI and T20I captain Eoin Morgan is reportedly pondering retirement from international cricket and could make the announcement by the end of this week. Morgan is under scrutiny following a major slump in form with the world cup winning skipper recently registering back-to-back ducks during Netherlands ODI series.

He pulled out of the third and final ODI of the Netherlands tour with a groin issue as England completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

Apart from this form, fitness remains a big concern too and as per a report in The Guardian, Morgan has been mulling over his future for some time now. The 35-year-old played in a corporate match last Saturday but pulled out of a charity match scheduled for Tuesday.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is leading the race to succeed Morgan into the role while allrounder Moeen Ali could also be a viable option.

Morgan, who led England to their maiden ODI World Cup glory in 2019, has said if he would retire if his contributions to the team’s cause stop.

“If I don’t think I am good enough or I don’t feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish,” he had said.

However, England white-ball coach Matthew Motts and opener Jason Roy have defended Morgan.

“That’s just the fickle nature of the sport. If you’re behind the eight ball it’s quite tough but he’s an incredible worker, an incredible guy so I’m backing him for sure,” Roy had said of Morgan’s form during the Netherlands ODIs.

“He’s the captain of our side and winning game so I think that means more to him than his scores which makes him more special to play under. He will be alright. He’ll be absolutely fine,” he added.

England will launch their bid for a maiden T20 World Cup later this year in Australia before flying to India for the defense of their ODI world title in 2023.

