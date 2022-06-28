Eoin Morgan Set To Commentate For Sky, Broadcaster Releases News Minutes After His Retirement

One of the best modern-day skippers in the world, Eoin Morgan hung his boots from international cricket on Tuesday. Within five minutes, SKY made an announcement that the World Cup-winning skipper will come on board in its all-powerful commentary team, adding extra dimension to an already effective coverage of the English summer.

Rohit Sharma led Indian team will feature heavily in this season’s English summer where they will play the lone Test match besides three T20Is and the same number of ODIs. They will be followed by Temba Bavuma led South Africa.

The Sky has an all-powerful commentary team with the likes of Ian Howard, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton already being the face of their extensive coverage for years. With Morgan’s inclusion, the coverage will only get better.

The news broke on Twitter that the former England skipper has brought on-board.

“Within five minutes of his retirement from international cricket, Sky have announced that Eoin Morgan has joined their commentary team for all England men’s white games this summer,” an English journalist tweeted.

Within five minutes of his retirement from international cricket, Sky have announced that Eoin Morgan has joined their commentary team for all England men’s white games this summer — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 28, 2022



Morgan led England to victory at the 2019 World Cup — their first major global 50-overs title — and took them to the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

But the 35-year-old batsman has been struggling with form and fitness issues this year.

Dublin-born Morgan was twice out for nought during the recent ODI series in the Netherlands and withdrew from the third game with a groin issue.

Morgan had revealed his plans earlier even as England took on Netherlands. He played two games and scored ducks in both. He later pulled out of the last match as well.

“There’s a time and a place where it hits you – and that moment came to me in Amsterdam” Eoin Morgan had said. He was ready for retirement and was glad he was in a ‘sound enough space’ to understand what it means for the England white-ball squad.

