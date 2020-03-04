Equal Prize Money for Men and Women in England's Hundred
The ECB said the total prize budget of £600,000 ($769,000, 689,000 euros) would be split fifty-fifty between the women's and men's competitions as part of the governing body's "commitment to making cricket a gender-balanced sport".
