Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India

165 (68.1)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

296/8 (91.0)

New Zealand lead by 131 runs, MIN. 79.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

228/6 (90.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 1: MDV VS QAT

upcoming
MDV MDV
QAT QAT

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 2: IRI VS UAE

upcoming
IRI IRI
UAE UAE

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Ervine Ton Keeps Zimbabwe on Par With Bangladesh

Skipper Craig Ervine scored a dogged century as Zimbabwe shared the honours with Bangladesh on the opening day of the one-off Test here on Saturday.

AFP |February 22, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Ervine Ton Keeps Zimbabwe on Par With Bangladesh

Skipper Craig Ervine scored a dogged century as Zimbabwe shared the honours with Bangladesh on the opening day of the one-off Test here on Saturday.

Ervine hit 107 off 227 balls -- his third century in Tests -- as the visitors reached 228-6 at stumps after opting to bat first in what is the 100th international match between two teams.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan bowled Ervine, who struck 13 fours, shortly before the stumps before finishing with 4-68, the best return for the home side on the opening day.

Nayeem helped Bangladesh restore balance in the contest with two wickets each in the final two sessions after Zimbabwe made a cautious start.

Pace bowler Abu Jayed struck early to remove opener Kevin Kasuza for two as Nayeem took a catch at gully after first run from the bat in Zimbabwe's innings came in the seventh over.

But other opener Prince Masvaure -- who made 64 off 152 balls with nine fours -- shared a 111-run with Ervine for the second wicket to put Zimbabwe in control.

Nayeem removed Masvaure with a sharp return catch shortly after the batsman was dropped by Najmul Hossain at slip on 59 runs.

Brendan Taylor, who scored a century in both innings in his previous Test in Mirpur in 2018, soon followed Masvaure as Nayeem bowled him for 10.

The experienced right-hander attempted a reverse sweep but could only connect the ball with his gloves before it smashed onto his stumps.

Ervine and Sikandar Raza added 40 runs for the fourth wicket, before Nayeem removed Raza in the final session of the day.

Jayed trapped Timcyen Maruma leg before for seven for his second wicket after the batsman was reprieved by a TV umpire on one off Taijul Islam.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva was batting on nine alongside Donald Tiripano, not out zero, when stumps were drawn at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the Bangladesh lineup after missing out on their previous Test against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe handed Charlton Tshuma his Test debut.

Bangladesh have lost their last six Test matches -- five of them by an innings or more -- but they have also beaten Zimbabwe five times in their last six encounters.

bangladeshCraig ErvineZimbabwe

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 23 Feb, 2020

QAT v MDV
Colombo SSC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 23 Feb, 2020

UAE v IRI
Colombo SSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more