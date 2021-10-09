ES vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match, October 9, 06:00 pm IST

ES vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Eastern Storm and Dolphins: The top two teams in the Pool C table of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Provincial T20 Cup 2021 –Dolphins and Eastern Storm – will be up against each other, on Saturday, October 9, at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The match between Dolphins and Eastern Storm is set to start at 06:00 pm (IST) and Indian fans can catch live action from this fixture on the Youtube channel of Cricket South Africa.

Both Eastern Storm and Dolphins are coming into this fixture after winning their tournament opener and they will look to extend their victorious on Saturday.

In their previous game, Eastern Storm defeated South Africa Under-19 team by eight wickets. On the other hand, Dolphins registered a thumping eight-wicket win over North West.

With the top spot in the Pool C table up for a grab, fans can expect a cracker of a contest.

Ahead of today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Eastern Storm and Dolphins; here is everything you need to know:

ES vs DOL Telecast

The Eastern Storm vs Dolphins match will not be broadcasted in India.

ES vs DOL Live Streaming

Eastern Storm vs Dolphins match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s Youtube channel.

ES vs DOL Match Details

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Eastern Storm and Dolphins will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on Saturday, October 9, Friday at 06:00 pm IST.

ES vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sarel Erwee

Vice-Captain- Grant Thomson

Suggested Playing XI for ES vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Danie Rossouw, Jurie Snyman

All-rounders: Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen, Grant Thomson

Bowlers: Ottniel Baartman, Khwezi Gumede, Tumelo Tlhokwe

ES vs DOL Probable XIs:

Eastern Storm Predicted Playing: Danie Rossouw, Sizwe Masondo (wk), Grant Thomson (c), Gionne Koopman, Jurie Snyman, Matthew Arnold, Armand Erasmus, Clayton August, Tumelo Tlhokwe, Tumelo Simelane, Khwezi Gumede

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI: Sarel Erwee, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

