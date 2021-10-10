ES vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match, October 10, 06:00 pm IST

ES vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Eastern Storm and North West Dragons: In the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Provincial T20 Cup 2021, Easter Storm take on the North West Dragons on Sunday, October 10, at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, from 6:00 PM IST onwards. In the Pool C table, Eastern Storm have played one match so far and won their clash against the South Africa U-19, whereas North West Dragons have played two matches, winning one match and losing one.

NWD lost their opening match to the Dolphins, who are currently at the top of the CSA Provincial Pool C table. Eastern Strom faced no trouble in their clash against RSA U-19, winning the clash by a comfortable eight wickets. The upcoming clash is one to watch out for and fans here can check the ES vs NWD Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Ahead of today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Eastern Storm and North West Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

ES vs NWD Telecast

The Eastern Storm vs North West Dragons match will not be broadcasted in India.

ES vs NWD Live Streaming

Eastern Storm vs North West Dragons match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s Youtube channel.

ES vs NWD Match Details

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Eastern Storm and North West Dragons will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on Saturday, October 10, Friday at 06:00 pm IST.

ES vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Grant Thomson

Vice-Captain- Wesley Marshall

Suggested Playing XI for ES vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicky van den Bergh

Batters: Grant Thompson, Danie Rossouw, Jason Oakes, Wesley Marshall

All-rounders: Gionne Koopman, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthsamy

Bowlers: Tumelo Simelane, Khwezi Gumede, Chad Classen

ES vs NWD Probable XIs:

Eastern Storm Predicted Playing: Danie Rossouw, Sizwe Masondo (wk), Grant Thomson (c), Gionne Koopman, Jurie Snyman, Matthew Arnold, Armand Erasmus, Clayton August, Tumelo Tlhokwe, Tumelo Simelane, Khwezi Gumede

North West Dragons Predicted Playing XI: Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Jason Oakes, Wesley Marshall, Lesego Senokwane, Eben Botha, Senuran Muthsamy, Eldred Hawken, Duan Jansen, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Chad Classen

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here