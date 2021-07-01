ESS vs GLA Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For English T20 Blast 2021, July 1 at 11:30 PM IST, Thursday

ESS vs GLA Dream11 Team prediction and suggestions for today’s T20 Blast 2021 match between Essex and Glamorgan: Essex are all set to play host to Glamorgan in a South Group Vitality T20 Blast 2021 fixture on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be held at the County Ground in Chelmsford and it will kick off at 11:30 pm (IST). So far, both Essex and Glamorgan have been inconsistent with their performance in the ongoing event and are currently placed at the second half of the South Group table.

Essex had a forgettable start in T20 Blast as they lost three out of their opening four games. However, they have somehow managed to get the campaign back on track by registering victories in three out of their last four fixtures. So far, Essex have played ten games and collected nine points in the South Group standings.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Essex and Glamorgan; here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs GLA Telecast

The match between ESS vs GLA will not be televised in India.

ESS vs GLA Live Streaming

The match between ESS vs GLA can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

ESS vs GLA Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 1 at County Ground, Chelmsford. The game between ESS vs GLA will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

ESS vs GLA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Simon Harmer

Vice-captain: Daniel Lawrence

ESS vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Adam Wheater

Batsmen: Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Daniel Lawrence, Kiran Carlson

All-Rounders: James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Daniel Douthwaite

Bowlers: Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook, Prem Sisodiya

ESS vs GLA probable playing XI

Essex predicted playing XI: William Buttleman, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook

Glamorgan predicted playing XI: Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Billy Root, Chris Cooke (c & wk), Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Sam Pearce, Andrew Salter, Roman Walker, Prem Sisodiya

