ESS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Starting XIs For English T20 Blast 2021 Match

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Essex and Hampshire: From the South Group, Essex will square off against Hampshire in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The ESS vs HAM match will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford on June 11, Friday at 11:30 pm IST.

Essex got off to a flying start in the T20 Championship as they scripted a comfortable victory over Somerset by three wickets. They are placed at the third spot on the points table.

Hampshire, on the other hand, lost their first match of T20 Blast to Kent by 38 runs. With one loss, they are languishing at the second last position on the points table. The James Vince-led side will now be hoping to open their account in the T20 Championship.

Ahead of the match between Essex and Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs HAM Telecast

The Essex vs Hampshire match will not be broadcast in India.

ESS vs HAM Live Streaming

The match between ESS vs HAM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ESS vs HAM Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Essex and Hampshire at the County Ground in Chelmsford on June 11, Friday at 11:30 pm IST.

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- James Neesham

Vice-Captain - D’Arcy Short

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tom Alsop, Michael Pepper

Batsmen: James Vince, D’Arcy Short, Tom Westley

All-rounders: Ian Holland, Simon Harmer, James Neesham

Bowlers: Mason Crane, Chris Wood, James Porter

ESS vs HAM Probable XIs

Essex: Adam Wheater (wk), Tom Westley, Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, James Porter

Hampshire: D’Arcy Short, James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Mason Crane

