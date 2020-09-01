Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

112/4 (13.0)

England need 79 runs in 42 balls at 11.28 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

82/6 (13.5)

Warwickshire need 77 runs in 37 balls at 12.48 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

131/2 (15.4)

Somerset need 3 runs in 26 balls at 0.69 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

137/6 (16.5)

Sussex need 29 runs in 19 balls at 9.15 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Essex vs Hampshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Essex will play host to Hampshire on Tuesday, September 1, for their scheduled fixture in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020. Both the teams have not managed to win a single match till now. Essex, who have played two matches in the league so far, have managed to draw both the games. In their last outing, Essex faced Surrey. On the other hand, Hampshire were defeated by Sussex in their last outing. Sussex won the match by six wickets.

Trending Desk |September 1, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 23, 2020

Essex will play host to Hampshire on Tuesday, September 1, for their scheduled fixture in the ongoing English T20 Blast 2020. Both the teams have not managed to win a single match till now. Essex, who have played two matches in the league so far, have managed to draw both the games. In their last outing, Essex faced Surrey. On the other hand, Hampshire were defeated by Sussex in their last outing. Sussex won the match by six wickets.

This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

The English T20 Blast 2020, Essex vs Hampshire will be played at the County Ground, Chelmsford and will commence from 6:30 PM.

ESS vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020, Essex vs Hampshire Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs HAM Dream11 team for Essex vs Hampshire:

English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Hampshire captain: Lawrence

English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Hampshire vice-captain: Doeschate

English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Hampshire wicketkeeper: Alsop

English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Hampshire batsman: Vince Northeast, Doeschate

English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Hampshire all-rounders: Dawson, Delport, Lawrence

English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs HAM Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Hampshire bowlers: Wood, Barker, Afridi, Nijjar

ESS vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020, Essex playing 11 against Hampshire: Adam Wheater (WK), Tom Westley, Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Matthew Quinn, Samuel Cook, Simon Harmer

ESS vs HAM English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire playing 11 against Essex: Tom Alsop (WK), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Sam Northeast

Summary: ESS vs HAM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ESS vs HAM Dream11 Best Picks / ESS vs HAM Dream11 Captain / ESS vs HAM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

English T20 BlastEnglish T20 blast live scoreEnglish T20 Blast live streamingESS vs HAM dream11ESS vs HAM dream11 predictionESS vs HAM dream11 teamESS vs HAM dream11 top picksESS vs HAM live scoreFantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more