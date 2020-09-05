Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

ESS vs KET Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

As per the league standing, Kent are leading with six points. On the other hand, Essex are bottom-placed with two points.

Trending Desk |September 5, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Ireland Inter Provincial T20 game. Dream 11 predictions. Live score.

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Essex will face an uphill task when they take on table-toppers Kent in their South Group English T20 Blast 2020 game. The English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent match will be played at Kennington Oval. In the last outing, Kent managed to win the nail-biter against Sussex by one run. Whereas Essex lost to Middlesex by 11 runs.

As per the league standing, Kent are leading with six points. On the other hand, Essex are bottom-placed with two points.

The English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent outing will commence at 05:35 pm (Indian Standard Time).

This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Essex Falcons, Kent, Essex Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Essex Sharks.

SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent Live Score/Scorecard

SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 5 – 05:35 pm IST at Kennington Oval, London.

SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Essex vs Kent

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Captain: Simon Harmer

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adam Wheater

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Batsmen: R ten Doeschate, D Bell-Drummond, J Leaning, Z Crawley

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team All-rounders: C Delport, P Walter

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Bowlers: S Harmer, M Quinn, F Klaassen, I Qayyum

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Essex Playing XI: Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar/Ben Allison, Shane Snater, and Matthew Quinn.

Kent Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (WK), Grant Stewart, Tim Groenewald, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, and Imran Qayyum

Dream11 teamESS vs KET Dream11ESS vs KET Dream11 predictionESS vs KET Dream11 teamESS vs KET Dream11 top picksESS vs KET ScorecardFantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more