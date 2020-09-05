ESS vs KET Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Essex will face an uphill task when they take on table-toppers Kent in their South Group English T20 Blast 2020 game. The English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent match will be played at Kennington Oval. In the last outing, Kent managed to win the nail-biter against Sussex by one run. Whereas Essex lost to Middlesex by 11 runs.
As per the league standing, Kent are leading with six points. On the other hand, Essex are bottom-placed with two points.
The English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent outing will commence at 05:35 pm (Indian Standard Time).
This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:
North: Essex Falcons, Kent, Essex Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Essex Sharks.
September 5 – 05:35 pm IST at Kennington Oval, London.
SUS vs KET English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Essex vs Kent
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Captain: Simon Harmer
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Daniel Bell-Drummond
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adam Wheater
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Batsmen: R ten Doeschate, D Bell-Drummond, J Leaning, Z Crawley
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team All-rounders: C Delport, P Walter
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Bowlers: S Harmer, M Quinn, F Klaassen, I Qayyum
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent, SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Essex Playing XI: Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar/Ben Allison, Shane Snater, and Matthew Quinn.
Kent Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (WK), Grant Stewart, Tim Groenewald, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, and Imran Qayyum
ESS vs KET Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Kent – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips
