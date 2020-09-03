ESS vs MID Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 3, 2020

ESS vs MID Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Essex will look to return to winning ways when they take on Middlesex in the English T20 Blast 2020 on September 2. The English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex match will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. In the previous match, Essex were handed a 5-wicket defeat by Hampshire. On the other hand, Middlesex lost to Sussex by three wickets.
The English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex outing will commence at 10:45 pm (Indian Standard Time).
This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:
North: Essex Falcons, Middlesex, Essex Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Middlesex Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Essex Sharks.
ESS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex Live Score/Scorecard
ESS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details
September 3 – 10:45 pm IST at Lord’s cricket ground, London.
ESS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Essex vs Middlesex
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex, ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: John Simpson
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex, ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Batsmen: Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Nick Gubbins, Stevie Eskinazi
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex, ESS vs MID Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dan Lawrence, Cameron Delport, Ryan Ten Doeschate
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex, ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shane Snater, Steve Finn, Tom Helm
English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex, ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Essex Playing XI: Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Dan Lawrence, Adam Wheater(WK), Paul Salter, Simon Harmer(C), Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Sam Cook
Middlesex Playing XI: Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Stevie Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Dan Lincoln, John Simpson(WK), James Harris, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steve Finn(C)
