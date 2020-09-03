Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ESS vs MID Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 3, 2020

ESS vs MID Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ESS vs MID Dream11 Best Picks / ESS vs MID Dream11 Captain / ESS vs MID Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 3, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
ESS vs MID Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 3, 2020

ESS vs MID Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Essex will look to return to winning ways when they take on Middlesex in the English T20 Blast 2020 on September 2. The English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex match will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. In the previous match, Essex were handed a 5-wicket defeat by Hampshire. On the other hand, Middlesex lost to Sussex by three wickets.

The English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex outing will commence at 10:45 pm (Indian Standard Time).

This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Essex Falcons, Middlesex, Essex Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Middlesex Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Essex Sharks.

ESS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

ESS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 3 – 10:45 pm IST at Lord’s cricket ground, London.

ESS vs MID English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Essex vs Middlesex

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex,  ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex,  ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Batsmen: Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Nick Gubbins, Stevie Eskinazi

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex,  ESS vs MID Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dan Lawrence, Cameron Delport, Ryan Ten Doeschate

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex,  ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shane Snater, Steve Finn, Tom Helm

English T20 Blast 2020 Essex vs Middlesex,  ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Essex Playing XI:  Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Dan Lawrence, Adam Wheater(WK), Paul Salter, Simon Harmer(C), Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Sam Cook

Middlesex Playing XI: Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Stevie Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Dan Lincoln, John Simpson(WK), James Harris, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steve Finn(C)

