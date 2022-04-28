ESS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, County Championship 2022, April 28, 3:30 PM IST

ESS vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s County Championship 2022 match between Essex and Northamptonshire: Northamptonshire will be looking for their first win in the County Championship 2022 when they will fight a battle with Essex. The two teams will meet at County Ground in Chelmsford on April 28, Thursday.

Essex are sixth in the points table with 33 points to their name. They have featured in 3 league games, winning two and losing one. The team was handed a ten-wicket defeat in their last game at the hands of Warwickshire. Essex were let down by their batters as they scored only 168 in their first batting innings.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, are placed a rung below Essex in the standings. The team is yet to score its first win in the competition. Northamptonshire’s first game against Gloucestershire ended in a draw while their second match against Yorkshire also met with the same fate.

Ahead of the match between Essex and Northamptonshire, here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs NOR Telecast

Essex vs Northamptonshire game will not be telecast in India

ESS vs NOR Live Streaming

The County Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ESS vs NOR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the County Ground in Chelmsford at 03:30 PM IST on April 28, Thursday.

ESS vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dan Lawrence

Vice-Captain: Nick Browne

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Adam Wheater

Batters: Saif Zaib, Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Will Young

All-rounders: Rob Keogh, Matt Critchley, Dan Lawrence

Bowlers: Simon Harmer, Ben Sanderson, Samu Cook

ESS vs NOR Probable XIs

Essex: Adam Rossington, Adam Wheater (wk), Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Dan Lawrence, Shane Snater, Mark Steketee, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer

Northamptonshire: Luke Procter, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Will Young, Rob Keogh, Matthew Kelly, Ricardo Vasconcelos (c), Saif Zaib, Emilio Gay, Lewis McManus (wk), Ben Sanderson

