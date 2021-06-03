ESS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs for Today’s English Test County Championship 2021 match, June 3, 03:30 pm IST

ESS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Test County Championship 2021 between Essex and Nottinghamshire: Essex will face Nottinghamshire in the upcoming Group 1 game of the English Test County Championship 2021. The fixture is scheduled to be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday, June 3 at 3:30 pm IST.

Essex are a team to beat in the County Championship. They are leading the points table in Group 1 with 107 points under their belt. So far in the Championship, Essex has registered victory in three matches while three ended in a draw from eight fixtures.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, will be hoping to secure a victory in the match against Essex if they want to stay relevant in the competition. They are placed second on Group 1 points table with three victories and two losses from seven matches.

Ahead of the match between Essex and Nottinghamshire; here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs NOT Telecast

The Essex vs Nottinghamshire match will not be broadcasted in India.

ESS vs NOT Live Streaming

The match between ESS vs NOT is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ESS vs NOT Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 03 at the County Ground, in Chelmsford. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST

ESS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Sir Alastair Cook

Vice-Captain: Ben Slater

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adam Wheater, Tom Moores

Batsmen: Sir Alastair Cook, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater

All-rounders: Simon Harmer, Steven Mullaney, Lyndon James

Bowlers: Luke Fletcher, James Porter, Sam Cook

ESS vs NOT Probable XIs:

Essex: Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Tom Westley (c), Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Peter Siddle, Sam Cook, James Porter

Nottinghamshire: Ben Slater, Joey Evison, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores (wk), Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson, Zak Chappell

