ESS vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 29, 11:30 pm IST

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Essex and Somerset:From the South Group, Essex will lock horns with Somerset in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The ESS vs SOM match will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford on June 29, Tuesday at 11:30 pm IST.

Essex need to buckle up if they wish to qualify for the second stage of the T20 competition. Thus far, they have failed to work their charm and are sitting at the sixth position on the points table with three victories and five losses. Their most recent match of the T20 Blast was affected by the rain but in the end, Kent won the thriller by 28 runs through the DLS method.

Somerset, on the other hand, are in a solid form in the competition. They had a forgettable start to their campaign as they lost their first two matches. However, the team have made a strong comeback. Somerset have won four out of their last six encounters, while the other two matches were washed out due to rain. In their last encounter, they outplayed Kent by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Essex and Somerset; here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs SOM Telecast

The Essex vs Somerset match will not be broadcasted in India.

ESS vs SOM Live Streaming

The match between ESS vs SOM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

ESS vs SOM Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Essex and Somerset at the County Ground in Chelmsford on June 29, Tuesday at 11:30 pm IST.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Simon Harmer

Vice-Captain- Devon Conway

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Ryan ten Doeschate, Devon Conway, Daniel Lawrence, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, James Neesham, Simon Harmer

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Craig Overton, Samuel Cook

ESS vs SOM Probable XIs:

Essex: William Buttleman, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook, James Porter

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller

