ESS vs SUR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Essex vs Surrey Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Essex will lock horns with Surrey on Friday, September 11, for their scheduled fixture in the English T20 Blast 2020. As of now, ESS have two points in their kitty, while SUR have managed to score six points. Essex, in its previous fixture, were defeated by Middlesex by 11 wickets on September 3. Surrey, on the other hand, beat Middlesex in its latest match by six wickets on September 5.

The ESS vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020 is scheduled to begin at 6PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Chelmsford.

This year, the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.

September 11 - 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Chelmsford.

ESS vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Essex playing 11 against Surrey: Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn.

ESS vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Surrey playing 11 against Essex: Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Gareth Batty, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley.