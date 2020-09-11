- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
ESS vs SUR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Essex vs Surrey Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ESS vs SUR Dream11 Best Picks / ESS vs SUR Dream11 Captain / ESS vs SUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 11, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Essex will lock horns with Surrey on Friday, September 11, for their scheduled fixture in the English T20 Blast 2020. As of now, ESS have two points in their kitty, while SUR have managed to score six points. Essex, in its previous fixture, were defeated by Middlesex by 11 wickets on September 3. Surrey, on the other hand, beat Middlesex in its latest match by six wickets on September 5.
The ESS vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020 is scheduled to begin at 6PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Chelmsford.
This year, the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:
North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
ESS vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Essex vs Surrey Live Streaming
The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.
ESS vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Essex vs Surrey Live Score / Scorecard
ESS vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Essex vs Surrey: Match Details
September 11 - 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Chelmsford.
English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs SUR Dream11 team for Essex vs Surrey
English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Surrey captain: Doeschate
English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Surrey vice-captain: Walter
English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Surrey wicket keeper: Foakes
English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Surrey batsmen: Amla, Jacks, Doeschate
English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Surrey all-rounders: Delport, Walter, Atkinson
English T20 Blast 2020 ESS vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Essex vs Surrey bowlers: Harmer, Quinn, Batty, Moriarty
ESS vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Essex playing 11 against Surrey: Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn.
ESS vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Surrey playing 11 against Essex: Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Gareth Batty, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley.
