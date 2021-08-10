ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction And Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021, August 10, 3:30 PM IST

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Essex and Sussex: The 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup will witness another thrilling encounter as Essex will square off against Sussex in a Group A contest. The match will be played on August 10, Tuesday at the County Ground in Chelmsford at 03:30 PM IST. Essex will start the match on Tuesday as the favorites.

Essex have been exceptional in the One-Day tournament. They are currently third in the Group A points table after securing victory in four out of six league games. The team needs to return back to the winning ways as they lost their last match at the hands of Durham by two wickets.

Sussex, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The team has secured victory in just one out of six league games. Sussex lost three matches while their two games were abandoned due to rain. The county registered their maiden victory in the competition in their last match against Worcestershire.

Ahead of the match between Essex and Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs SUS Telecast

The Essex vs Sussex match will not be broadcast in India.

ESS vs SUS Live Streaming

The match between ESS vs SUS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

ESS vs SUS Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Essex and Sussex on August 10, Tuesday at 03:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ali Orr

Vice-Captain - Oliver Carter

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Oliver Carter

Batsmen: Alastair Cook, Ryan ten Doeschate, Travis Head, Tom Westley, Ali Orr

All-rounders: Simon Harmer, Feroze Khushi

Bowlers: Will Beer, Shane Snater, Archie Lenham

ESS vs SUS Probable XIs

Essex: Nick Browne (wk), Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Luke Benkenstein, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar

Sussex: Danial Ibrahim, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham, Joseph Sarro, Tom Haines (c), Travis Head, James Coles, Ali Orr, Ben Brown, Oliver Carter

