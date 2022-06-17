ESS vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction For T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Essex vs Sussex , June 17, County Ground, Chelmsford, 11:30 PM IST

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ESS vs SUS Vitality Blast 2022 match 79 between Essex vs Sussex: Essex will take on Sussex in the Vitality Blast 2022 league on Friday, June 17. The match will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The pitches of County Ground have been pretty balanced and the team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Essex has managed to win four out of the eight games they have played till now. They sit in the third position at the south zone table. The former England captain Alastair Cook will be the man to look out for in the upcoming match. Essex’s bowling has been their strong factor and will be looking to restrict the Sussex batsmen cheaply.

Sussex has found some form back as they are on a 2 match-winning streak. In their last encounter, they defeated Essex by 6 wickets. Sussex will be hoping to repeat the winning performance when they play them on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Essex vs Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs SUS Telecast

The match between Essex and Sussex will not be telecast in India.

ESS vs SUS Live Streaming

The match between Essex and Sussex will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ESS vs SUS Match Details

The ESS vs SUS match will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday, June 17, at 11:30 pm IST.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ravi Bopara

Vice-Captain: Travis Head

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Batters: Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Alastair Cook, Travis Head, Harrison Ward

All-rounders: Matt Critchley, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: Ollie Robinson, Aron Nijjar, Steven Finn

Essex vs Sussex Possible XIs

Essex Predicted Line-up: Adam Rossington (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Dan Lawrence, Paul Walter, Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Jack Plom

Sussex Predicted Line-up: Travis Head, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Mohammad Rizwan, Ali Orr, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Rashid Khan, Steven Finn

