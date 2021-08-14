ESS vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 match, August 14, 03:30 PM IST

ESS vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Essex and Yorkshire: The 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup will witness another thrilling encounter as Essex will square off against Yorkshire in the first quarter-final of the tournament. The match will be played on August 14, Saturday at the County Ground in Chelmsford at 03:30 PM IST.

Essex were brilliant during the league stage of the One-Day competition. They finished at the second position in the Group A points table. Essex secured victory in five league matches while losing two games. Their last match against Lancashire ended in a draw as both the team scored 250 runs in their 50 overs.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, also don’t have anything to complain about regarding their performance in the group stage. The team had ten points under their belt with four victories, two losses, and two abandoned games. After the end of the league games. Yorkshire find themselves at the second position in Group B points table. They are coming into the quarter-final after scripting a win in their last match against Glamorgan.

Ahead of the match between Essex and Yorkshire; here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs YOR Telecast

The Essex vs Yorkshire match will not be broadcast in India.

ESS vs YOR Live Streaming

The match between ESS vs YOR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

ESS vs YOR Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Essex and Yorkshire on August 14, Saturday at 03:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

ESS vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - George Hill

Vice-captain - Ryan ten Doeschate

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Adam Wheater, Harry Duke

Batsmen: George Hill, Alastair Cook, Gary Balance, Tom Westley

All-rounders: Matthew Revis, Ryan ten Doeschate

Bowlers: Simon Harmer, Matthew Waite, Aron Nijjar

ESS vs YOR Probable XIs

Essex: Josh Rymell, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater(wk), Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Feroze Khushi, Paul Walter, Jack Plom, Ben Allison, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley

Yorkshire: William Luxton, Dom Bess, Harry Duke(wk), Matthew Waite, Will Fraine, Matthew Revis, Ben Coad, Gary Balance, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall, Josh Sullivan

