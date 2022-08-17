ESS vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 match, August 17, 3:30 pm IST

ESS vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 match between Essex and Yorkshire: Essex and Yorkshire will battle it out on August 17 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. Yorkshire are one of the top sides in the 50-over tournament. With three wins from four league matches, the team is fourth in the Group B standings.

Yorkshire will be high on momentum on Wednesday as they defeated Glamorgan by 23 runs in their most recent One Day match. The wicketkeeper-batter Harry Duke steered his team to victory with an impressive knock of 87 runs. Jack Shutt was also brilliant as he picked four wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 4.6.

Essex are placed in the fourth position in the points table. They have won two matches while losing as many games. Essex are on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Kent and Glamorgan by 182 and 103 runs. The batters are doing a fantastic job for the club as they have recorded a total of over 300 runs in three of their five league games.

Ahead of the match between Essex and Yorkshire, here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs YOR Telecast

Essex vs Yorkshire game will not be telecast in India.

ESS vs YOR Live Streaming

The English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ESS vs YOR Match Details

ESS vs YOR match will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford at 3:30 pm IST on August 17, Wednesday.

ESS vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Shane Snater

Vice-Captain – Feroze Khushi

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Duke, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Feroze Khushi, George Hill, Will Fraine

All-rounders: Jamal Richards, Tom Westley, Tom Loten

Bowlers: Dominic Bess, Matthew Waite, Shane Snater

ESS vs YOR Probable XIs:

Essex: Aaron Beard, Aron Nijar, Luc Benkenstein, Josh Rymell, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley (c), Robin Das, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Ray Toole, Grant Roelofsen (wk)

Yorkshire: Harry Duke (wk), Will Fraine, William Luxton, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (c), Dom Bess, Tom Loten, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt, Matthew Waite, Matthew Revis

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here