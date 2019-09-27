Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Essex Make Up for Peter Siddle's Absence With Cardboard Cutout in Celebration

The champions had a cardboard cutout of pacer Peter Siddle for the presentation

Cricketnext Staff |September 27, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Essex Make Up for Peter Siddle's Absence With Cardboard Cutout in Celebration

There was a slightly unusual scene in Essex's celebrations after they won the county championship by holding Somerset for a draw on Thursday. The champions had a cardboard cutout of pacer Peter Siddle for the presentation!

Siddle was not available for the match having returned home from the Ashes, but was a key player for Essex through the season. He picked up 34 wickets from eight matches, his form even helping seal a berth in Australia's Ashes squad.

He was away on national duty since then, but Essex ensured Siddle's absence won't be felt, in an innovative way!

Essex won the championship by 11 points.

