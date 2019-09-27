Essex Make Up for Peter Siddle's Absence With Cardboard Cutout in Celebration

There was a slightly unusual scene in Essex's celebrations after they won the county championship by holding Somerset for a draw on Thursday. The champions had a cardboard cutout of pacer Peter Siddle for the presentation!
Siddle was not available for the match having returned home from the Ashes, but was a key player for Essex through the season. He picked up 34 wickets from eight matches, his form even helping seal a berth in Australia's Ashes squad.
He was away on national duty since then, but Essex ensured Siddle's absence won't be felt, in an innovative way!
Lift it high, @rtendo27! #Champions pic.twitter.com/xl6wK277Sa— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) September 26, 2019
What a year it’s been for the @EssexCricket. So proud to be apart of this great club. So much love for my family away from home. Miss you guys but very happy that we’re the Champions! #CountyChamps2019 — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) September 26, 2019
Essex had a Peter Siddle cardboard cutout for the presentation. Fits in quite nicely up on the balcony. pic.twitter.com/0nYQU3vm3E— Bradley Adams (@Bradley_Adams44) September 26, 2019
Essex won the championship by 11 points.
