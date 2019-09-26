Essex Win English County Championship After Drawing Against Somerset
Essex were crowned English County champions after a dramatic last-day draw against Somerset clinched the title for them on Thursday. Somerset had to win against Essex to be crowned champions themselves, but rain on all four days at Taunton meant that they were left with the task of taking 20 Essex wickets on the final day – a distant possibility to start with.
