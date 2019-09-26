Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Essex Win English County Championship After Drawing Against Somerset

Essex were crowned English County champions after a dramatic last-day draw against Somerset clinched the title for them on Thursday. Somerset had to win against Essex to be crowned champions themselves, but rain on all four days at Taunton meant that they were left with the task of taking 20 Essex wickets on the final day – a distant possibility to start with.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
After Jack Leach’s figures of 5/32 meant that Essex were dismissed for 141 in their first innings, Somerset forfeited the second innings. Essex then only required 63 runs to win in the last hour, and with Somerset left with no time to bat again and set a bigger target, tried in vain to accomplish the unlikely task of bowling Essex out.

Essex batted out the last hour, meaning the match ended in a draw and their ‘champions’ status was secured.

Somerset have now finished second in Division One in three of the past four seasons, while Essex have won the title in two of the past three years.

Essex have shown tremendous form in the County Championship, having lost only one match in the entire season, compared to three matches lost by Somerset.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that just five days prior to the match, Essex also lifted the Natwest T20 Blast title, their maiden trophy and became the first county to win both trophies in the same season.

"We knew we'd come here and have a massive battle on our hands," proud Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate said after the match.

"We got a bit lucky with the weather but the boys fought so hard. To come out with two trophies in a very tough season is incredible."

