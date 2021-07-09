Euro 2020: 'It's coming home,' Says R Ashwin When Asked to Choose His Favourite Team

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was following the England vs Denmark football semi-final match on Wednesday. The off-spinner had shared his excitement regarding the game on Twitter and was also sharing tweets of interesting moments from the time of kick-off. Ashwin’s tweets gained a lot of popularity on the social media platform with one of the comments coming from England women’s team cricketer Alex Hartley who asked Ashwin which team he is supporting. Giving an interesting reply to Alex, Ashwin wrote ‘Hahaha…It is coming (home)’.England football fans use this slogan to cheer for the team and the hashtag was trending on Twitter after the Three Lions sealed their place in the final. The interaction between the two cricketers began after Ashwin in his tweet said, “Game on.Hope Denmark can keep up with England now”.

Game on now! Hope #den can keep up with #eng now.— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2021

Who are you supporting? 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) July 7, 2021

Hahahah.. It’s coming 🏡 🤩🤩— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2021

Ashwin had also tweeted when the Denmark side had got a free-kick. In another post, Ashwin had speculated that the first goal in the match could possibly come from a counter.

Free kick it is #Den— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2021

The first goal in this game could very well come from a counter! #ENG #Den— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2021

Many of Ashwin’s fans reacted to his football tweets. Some people also shared their opinion about who will win while a significant number of users got into deep analysis of the game and reasoned out why a particular team would win.

The semi-final ended with England defeating Denmark by 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium. Harry Kane and Simon Kjaer scored one goal each to register the win. The team have now qualified for the final match of Euro 2020 against Italy on July 12.

Meanwhile, the Indian off-spinner is in England for the upcoming five-match series which is scheduled to begin on August 4. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST and will end on August 8. Even though the Indian team lost the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Ashwin’s performance in the match was quite impressive.

