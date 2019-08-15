Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

IND IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2019 3rd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 14 August, 2019

2ND INN

West Indies

240/7 (35.0)

West Indies
v/s
India
India*

256/4 (32.3)

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

203/5 (68.0)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

14 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Euro T20 Slam Postponed to 2020 - Organisers

AFP |August 15, 2019, 2:39 AM IST
Euro T20 Slam Postponed to 2020 - Organisers

The inaugural Euro T20 Slam, a competition due to feature six city franchises based in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, was postponed on Wednesday, just two weeks before it was due to start.

Stars such as New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum, South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn, England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, Australia's Shane Watson and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan had all been lined-up to play.

However, organisers say that the 2019 event has "reluctantly" been postponed.

"The Board of the Euro T20 Slam, funding partners and franchise owners of this exciting new T20 tournament have reluctantly come to the decision that staging of the event will not be possible in 2019," said a tournament spokesman.

"We want to ensure that the inaugural staging of the Euro T20 Slam provides the best springboard to making this a truly flagship event on the global cricket calendar.

"As such, we believe the right course of action is to postpone the Slam to a further date. This will give us the necessary breathing space to ensure we are ready to go."

The Euro T20 Slam teams were due to play each other in a series of 33 matches from August 30 to September 22, with fixtures taking place in Dublin, Edinburgh and Amsterdam.

dale steyneoin morganeuro t20 slamRashid Khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 22 August, 2019

IND v WI
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...