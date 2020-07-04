Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raiders *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Rangers
Brno Rangers

Brno Raiders elected to bat
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

2ND INN

Moravian CC

55 (9.3)

Moravian CC
v/s
Brno Raiders
Brno Raiders*

56/3 (8.5)

Brno Raiders beat Moravian CC by 7 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

European Cricket Series T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Live Streaming, Full Squads & Fixtures: All You Need to Know

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Full Schedule: Check ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Streaming/ ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka When and Where to Watch/ ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Today Match/ ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Score /ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Scorecard/ ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Results / ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Fixtures

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
European Cricket Series T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Live Streaming, Full Squads & Fixtures: All You Need to Know

After Kummerfeld, the T10 Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 6.

This tournament is a bigger affair with 10 teams taking part and the teams have been divided into two groups.

Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club are the names of the teams.

Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10.

All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The five matches to be played per day will be streamed live on Fancode in the subcontinent. ecn.cricket will also do live scores for all the games. TV production is in place with every game live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

Schedule:

Nacka CC vs Stockholm Tigers 06 July, 2020 01:30PM

Alby Zalmi U-23 vs Spanga United CC 06 July, 2020 03:30PM

Stockholm Super Kings vs Stockholm International CC 06 July, 2020 05:30PM

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Stockholm Super Kings 06 July, 2020 07:30PM

Saltsjobaden CC vs Nacka CC 06 July, 2020 09:30PM

Marsta CC vs Varmdo CC 07 July, 2020 01:30PM

Stockholm Tigers vs Alby Zalmi U-23 07 July, 2020 03:30PM

Stockholm Super Kings vs Märsta CC 07 July, 2020 05:30PM

Stockholm Tigers vs Saltsjobaden CC 07 July, 2020 07:30PM

Marsta CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforning 07 July, 2020 09:30PM

Varmdo CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforning 08 July, 2020 01:30PM

Alby ZZalmi U-23 vs Nacka CC 08 July, 2020 03:30PM

Djurgardens IF Cricketforning vs Stockholm International CC 08 July, 2020 05:30PM

Saltsjobaden CC vs Spanga United 08 July, 2020 07:30PM

Stockholm International vs Varmdo CC 08 July, 2020 09:30PM

Spanga United vs Stockholm Tigers 09 July, 2020 01:30PM

Varmdo CC vs Stockholm Super Kings 09 July, 2020 03:30PM

Nacka CC vs Spanga United 09 July, 2020 05:30PM

Marsta CC vs Stockholm International CC 09 July, 2020 07:30PM

Alby ZZalmi U-23 vs Saltsjobaden CC 09 July, 2020 09:30PM

TBC 10 July, 2020 01:30PM

TBC 10 July, 2020 03:30PM

TBC 10 July, 2020 06:30PM

TBC 10 July, 2020 08:30PM

Squads:

Nacka CC - Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

Stockholm Tigers - Tanin Ahmad, Humayun Kabir, Hafizur Rahman, Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta, Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Ahmed Kawsar, Bappy Chowdhury, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rudro Karim

Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23 - Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faraan Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikzai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Muneeb Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

Spanga United Cricket Club - Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Saddiqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

Stockholm Super Kings - Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyak Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath

Stockholm International Cricket Club - Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Razzaq Abdul, Yaseen Saleemi, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Naveed Anjum, Saad Asad, Hassan Mehmood, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Imran Syed, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad

Djurgardens IF Cricketforning - Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O’connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liak Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

Saltsjobaden Cricket Club - Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
