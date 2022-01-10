‘Even Elgar Played Him Better Than Before’: Former Cricketer Says SA Batters Have Learned to Survive Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah had a forgettable outing against South Africa in the 2nd Test in Johannesburg. The leader of the Indian pace attack though managed just one wicket in the first innings, he got nothing in the second. He was easily getting picked by the opposition batters and gave away 119 runs across innings.

It was a sudden and surprising downfall in his game, especially after the way he performed in Centurion where India won by 113 runs. Former South African pacer Fanie de Villiers spoke about Bumrah’s below-par show, stating that the Proteas have ‘worked’ the latter out.

In an interview with Indian Express, Fanie opined that the South African batters blunted the India pacer so easily, with purpose and application.

“I don’t think it is a question of him lacking ability or he bowled badly. I think South Africa has worked him out. Since he has been India’s most important bowler, lots of team discussion has gone on how to tackle and survive Bumrah. I think South Africa has learned their lessons from the first Test,” Fanie de Villiers was quoted as saying.

“This is where he lacked in the second Test as South African batters were leaving so many deliveries from him. Even Elgar played him better than before, although he got hit a couple of times,” he added.

Bumrah was indeed shattered with his bowling in Johannesburg. The Dean Elgar-led side defeated the tourists by 7 wickets to level the series 1-1. Moreover, it was Team India’s first-ever Test defeat at this venue.

The action now shifts to Cape Town where the track is known for supporting seamers. Ahead of the game, De Villiers warned the batters to beware of the movement on offer at the Newlands.

“It is not going to be easy for the batters at Newlands. That has been the case for many years now. Bowlers, who can swing the ball, move the ball, and have variations are going to be the most effective,” he added.

