'Even English Premier League Almost Has a Six-Month Window': Ravichandran Ashwin Hits Back at IPL's Critics

The Indian Premier League has revolutionized franchise cricket all over the globe, the cash-rich tournament already surpassed the expectations of many since its inception and still has the potential to reach new heights. However, several former cricketers and critics have always been critical of the IPL as they felt that the Indian tournament has impacted several international teams as players prioritize playing in the cash-rich league over their country.

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his Youtube channel, gave a strong reply to the IPL’s critics and elaborate on several details regarding the cash rich league - its’ impact and future.

Ashwin talked about the much-criticized scheduling of IPL as several teams plan their calendar keeping the Indian franchise tournament in mind.

“What are the disadvantages because of this two-week earlier start when it comes to other countries? They (international sides) would have already scheduled their international calendar. For instance, we have England and Australia are playing few games against different countries during the IPL. Even Sri Lanka has few international matches during the IPL window,” Ashwin began.

“But mostly, South Africa, Australia, England, and New Zealand, schedule their international games based on IPL fixtures. This year, New Zealand are not having any international matches during IPL."

The veteran spinner pointed out English journalist Lawrence Booth’s tweet who recently criticized the IPL schedule. Ashwin put his point by giving an example of football leagues where the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and others majority hold dates of the football calendar but apart from them, the players also played in the Champions League, International matches and FIFA World Cup.

“Lawrence Booth (English journalist) had tweeted about IPL fixtures saying it takes almost one-third (one-sixth) of the year. Even the English Premier League happens and almost has a six-month window. The players will have more gaps between matches and they will have only one or two matches per week. Of course, cricket getting to that stage will always remain a huge question mark. But IPL as a league has all the potential to take cricket into that stage for sure. And all the cricket viewers, cricket nations, stakeholders know this already,” said Ashwin.

“Because of this IPL window, there might be a chance that other formats of international cricket or world events might get shortened. For example, while EPL is taking place in football, there will be simultaneous leagues taking place in Italy, Spain, etc. And they will have a champions league as well. And four years once, they have a FIFA World Cup as well.

“Whereas in cricket, we have a 50-over World Cup, World Test Championship, T20 World Cup, and add to that, we need to have windows for all these leagues as well, like IPL, PSL, T10 league, CPL, BBL, etc. In England, they have Hundred-ball competition and add to that, they have a T20 Blast as well. There are so many leagues being started every year," he elaborated.

Ashwin also addressed that it’s been years that IPL has been under the radar. In recent times, several former cricketers including Mike Atherton and David Gower blamed IPL for England’s underwhelming show in Ashes 2021-22 where they suffered a 0-4 defeat to Australia.

However, the ace India off-spinner pointed out the impact of the IPL on Indian cricket as almost thrice numbers of players are getting opportunities every year now as compared to pre-IPL era.

“IPL has been under the radar for so many years now. Suddenly, some ex-cricketer will say something bad about IPL without any reason. Imagine the situation in 2008 or 2010. There were only 20-25 cricketers who would be in the Indian setup for representing Team India,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin further talked about the positive impact of the IPL on Indian cricket. “Even when I started, my parents and grandparents asked me if cricket will help me to support financially. Only 15-20 or 25 cricketers will get opportunities in a 10-year span. But now, because of the IPL, at least 75-80 Indian cricketers are getting opportunities every year,” said the off-spinner.

“It doesn’t stop with the IPL alone. Players get opportunities to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and showcase their talent there as well. In addition to that, players also get opportunities in Media, coaching setup, or some other ecosystem setup that gives them opportunities. That is a massive tick for IPL, he said.”

