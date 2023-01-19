'Even For Me, DRS Has Always Been the Dhoni Review System': Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina revealed how legendary skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni approached the DRS and why he takes the call of opting for it at the last moment majority of times. Dhoni is considered as one of the smartest cricketing brains in the sport as his game awareness is second to none. The legendary wicketkeeper is the only captain to win all three ICC tournaments - T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, Champions Trophy in 2015.

Dhoni and Raina shared great camaraderie both on and off the field as the duo played a lot of cricket together for India and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. The duo also announced their international cricket retirement on the same day as Raina followed Dhoni’s footsteps to bid adieu to Indian cricket team on 15th August.

Raina revealed that Dhoni is well aware of the fact that the majority of fans consider DRS as the Dhoni Review System because of his success rate.

“MS Dhoni is aware that fans call DRS the Dhoni Review System," Suresh Raina told Viacom18 Sports.

He suggested that Dhoni take the call at the last moment after analysing the situation from behind the stumps.

“Even for me, it has always been the Dhoni Review System. Only later, I discovered the real term. Dhoni always takes the review at the last second because the bowler always thinks that it is out but it is Dhoni, who, from behind the stumps has a clearer vision of all three stumps and can take a better call," Raina added.

During the same discussion, Ojha also took a cheeky dig and said that even the umpires take a look at Dhoni before taking the final call.

“I feel the umpire checks as well if Dhoni has appealed for the wicket or not. If Dhoni has appealed, it must be out," Pragyan Ojha too cheekily said.

After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni is only playing in the Indian Premier League and the next season he will be seen once again in the Chennai Super Kings in the next season of IPL.

