'Even Hardik Pandya Will Not Be in My Team, They Add Illusory Value' - Sanjay Manjrekar Explains Selection Process
Former India cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar explained his selection thought process, saying he'd always prefer specialists than bits-and-pieces all-rounders.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Former India cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar explained his selection thought process, saying he'd always prefer specialists than bits-and-pieces all-rounders.
Steve Smith Looking Pretty Scary for Opposition Teams, Says Glenn Maxwell
Manjrekar was in the limelight during the World Cup 2019 when his 'bits and pieces' adjective to describe Ravindra Jadeja's skills drew criticism from the player and some cricket fans. Manjrekar said he has no problems with Jadeja personally, but explained he was against 'his kind of cricketers'.
"My selection and thoughts are based on a principle that I have learned over the years: if you have specialists who can walk-in based on one discipline, you fill your team with those players. I do not have a problem with Jadeja; I have a problem with his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket," Manjrekar told The Hindu on Saturday.
"Even Hardik Pandya will not be in my team. They add illusory value to the team. Of course, I have always rated Jadeja highly in the Test format."
Manjrekar was earlier dropped from the BCCI commentary panel. Manjrekar said he has faced such situations earlier as well, but stressed on the 'value for truth'.
KL Rahul Backs 'Champion' Jasprit Bumrah To Come Good
"Not many people know that I have been removed earlier as well. It was something I tweeted. It’s not easy, of course, but in many, I have become thick-skinned about such things.
"Commentary has always been the most sought-after job for cricketers post retirement. But now, people are very sensitive and everything gets amplified due to multiple media platforms. So, one has to be careful, but there is still a lot of value for truth.
"I do not claim to be right, but I claim to be pure and speak from the heart. A lot of people get pessimistic that I am still around as a commentator, but the fact that channels still offer me a job proves that this path is not a bad one to take."
