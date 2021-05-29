Even If India Send a 'C' Team to Sri Lanka, They Will Win---Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal is so impressed with India’s cricket culture that he said that Sri Lanka, who will be hosting India in July, will definitely lose the series to the ‘C’ team. Akmal was referring to a depleted India side which is set to tour Sri Lanka in the absence of their regular Test players who will be busy playing in England at the WTC Final.

Rishabh Pant Still a Kid, Long Way to go Before he Can be India Captaincy Material: Childhood coach

“Full credit to India’s mindset. Two teams will be playing at a time soon, one in England and one in Sri Lanka. Their cricket culture is so strong that they can field three international teams at the same time. This is because they have made no compromises at the grassroot level,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

“Rahul Dravid has been working with the BCCI for seven-eight years I think, and look where he has taken Indian cricket. Dravid has readied players for international cricket at the grassroot level. Then, in the Indian team, Ravi Shastri has guided them really well as head coach.”

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli Better in Test But MS Dhoni Best Ever T20 Captain’

“As captain, first MS Dhoni and now Virat Kohli have carried the team brilliantly. In between, when Kohli was resting, Rohit Sharma took over. Look at the captaincy options they have. If Rohit is injured, then they have KL Rahul. They are not affected even if big players are unavailable,” Akmal added.

“Even if India sends a C team to Sri Lanka they will win. The Lankans recently lost to Bangladesh.”

India will tour Sri Lanka in July where they are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is with Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead the side.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here