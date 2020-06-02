Even Now We Think MS Dhoni Will Play And It Will Be Fun: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has said he misses playing with former India captain MS Dhoni, who hasn't played professional cricket since the end of World Cup 2019.
The India pacer, who made his debut under Dhoni, said the former captain treats players in such a way that they aren't intimidated.
"I played in all the formats under him barring IPL. With regard to guidance, he will always treat his teammates in such a way that you won't even feel that he is MS Dhoni," Shami said in an Instagram chat with Rohit Juglan.
"He is such a big player. I have a lot of memories about him. Now also we think, Mahi Bhai will come and it will be fun playing.
"One thing I like is he (Dhoni) likes to sit with everyone and have dinner. There are always two-four people with him. We chat till late night, and these are the things that one miss."
One of the talking points in the cricketing fraternity is the ICC ban on saliva due to the COVID-19 crisis. Shami said he can still get reverse swing going.
"There will be difficulties. We have been accustomed to using saliva since childhood. It's been deeply ingrained ... If you are a fast bowler, instinctively you apply saliva to shine the ball. But yes, if you can maintain the shine of the dry ball, it will definitely reverse," he said.
"Sweat and saliva work differently. I don't think it will help. I never tried bowling without saliva. Now because of COVID-19 pandemic, it's very important to stop using saliva."
While the authorities are discussing the fate of the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League, Shami spoke about the importance of having a camp before such big tournaments. He added that he was looking forward to the Test series against Australia, having been part of the historic win in the previous tour.
"We are not machines, can't just switch on and off. As a sportsman, your body needs to get into rhythm. No one has touched bat and ball in this period. So a 10-15 days camp or a couple of series before the World Cup will be helpful to get back the momentum," he said.
"We had partied long with team and family members on the top floor. We remember that series no one played selfishly. We want to take challenge anywhere. It will be one to watch and play for."
Shami spoke how he perfected the art of bowling with seam upright by throwing a kookaburra seam up to the ceiling fan while he had a fractured knee.
"I took a Kookaburra and threw it at ceiling fan so that it comes back with seam kissing the fan. I kept doing that for six-seven months lying in my bed with fractured knee," he said.
