Even Sachin Tendulkar Knows How Lucky he Was: Ashish Nehra on Semi-final Against Pakistan in 2011 World Cup
Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has talked about match-changing innings of 85 by Sachin Tendulkar in the semi-final against Pakistan in 2011 World Cup. The Mater Blaster was dropped four times on 27, 45, 70 and 81, and was relieved twice by the third umpire on 23. Nevertheless, it helped India score 260.
Even Sachin Tendulkar Knows How Lucky he Was: Ashish Nehra on Semi-final Against Pakistan in 2011 World Cup
Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has talked about match-changing innings of 85 by Sachin Tendulkar in the semi-final against Pakistan in 2011 World Cup. The Mater Blaster was dropped four times on 27, 45, 70 and 81, and was relieved twice by the third umpire on 23. Nevertheless, it helped India score 260.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings