'Even Sachin Tendulkar Played Six Before Winning One': Ravi Shastri Says World Cup Titles Not a Criteria to Judge a Player

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that just because a player hasn’t won a world title doesn’t mean they are inferior to those who have been part of world cup winning teams. Shastri’s eventful tenure as the head coach ended last year post T20 World Cup but the biggest hole during his stint with the national team was the absence of a world title.

India went on to become a dominant force across formats under the guidance of coach Shastri with back-to-back Test series wins on Australian soil being the highlight of the fruitful phase. Apart from that, he oversaw India’s three world cup campaigns including the inaugural ICC World Test Championship last year where they lost to New Zealand in the final.

Before that, India, one of the favourites to win the 2019 ODI World Cup, exited in the semi-final stage and at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE, they bowed out in the group stage itself.

Pointing out the names of several batting stalwarts including the likes of Sourav Gangily, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Rohit Sharma, Shastri said none of these won the world cup but that doesn’t diminish their achievements.

“Many prominent players like Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman and Rohit haven’t won World Cup, doesn’t mean they are bad players. We’ve only two world cup winning captains. Even (Sachin) Tendulkar had to play six World Cups before winning one," Shastri told news agency ANI.

Rohit though has a world title to his name having been part of India’s winning campaign at the inaugural ICC World T20 in South Africa in 2007.

“You are not judged by the world cup. You are judged by how you play, whether you an ambassador of the game, played with integrity and play the game for a long period of time," he added.

